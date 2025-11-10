The San Jose Sharks have been playing great hockey as of late, going 6-1-1 in their last eight games. This has been led by young star Macklin Celebrini, who continues to put up points at a stellar rate.

Celebrini scored a goal in the 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. After the win, Brad Marchand spoke to the media and praised Celebrini.

“You know, he's a hot new thing. You know, you hear a lot about him. He's playing incredible hockey right now. He's obviously very skilled, but what I really like about his game is just the intensity. He's a dog, and you know, he hounds the puck. He plays hard. He's not shy,” Marchand said, standing in front of his locker after the game.

Marchand also scored a goal in the game, his tenth of the year. He is now tied for 32nd in the NHL with 16 points this year. Meanwhile, Celebrini is on fire. His goal against the Panthers was his tenth of the year. Further, he has 14 helpers, giving him 24 total points. That places him fourth in the NHL in points this season.

Article Continues Below

The 19-year-old has also been playing exceptionally in recent games. So far in the five games in November, Celebrini has found the back of the net four times while adding three assists. He also has goals in four of his last five games.

“So you know, he's not one of those guys that waits for the powerplay. He plays all night long. So he's going to be, you know, one of the best for a very long time,” Marchand said later in the segment with the media.

The Panther's forward is impressed by how much Celebrini is doing in five-on-five play this season. Only seven of Celebrini's 24 points have come with the man advantage.

The Sharks are now 7-6-3 on the season. They return to the ice Tuesday night to visit the Minnesota Wild.