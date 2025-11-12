Another night, another big win for red-hot Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks, as they outlasted the Minnesota Wild on the road on Tuesday.

Thanks in large part to Celebrini's performance, the Sharks thwarted Minnesota to the tune of a 2-1 score. Celebrini assisted on the game-tying goal by Will Smith on the power play in the third period and then found Collin Graf for the game-winning goal in overtime.

CELEBRINI FINDS GRAF FOR THE OT WINNER🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/YjhVJuiYNo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

With those pair of assists against the Wild, the 19-year-old Celebrini became just the third teenager in the history of the NHL to have at least 26 goals in the first 17 games of a season, as noted by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Wayne Gretzky had 27 points in the 1980-81 NHL season with the Edmonton Oilers, while Sidney Crosby had 26 in the same span in the 2006-07 campaign. Nearly two decades later, Celebrini accomplished the same feat in grand style, as the Sharks extended their win streak to four games.

Celebrini has also scored at least a point in all four wins, including three multi-point performances. His streak started when he scored a couple of goals and registered an assist in a 6-1 victory last week over the Seattle Kraken on the road.

Selected first overall by the Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini is proving right away why he had scouts salivating over his hockey potential long before he arrived in The Show. In the 2024-25 campaign, he had 63 points on the strength of 25 goals and 38 assists. He is on pace to surpass those numbers this season, as he continues to improve on the ice for a Sharks team that seems to have a superstar in the making.