The San Jose Sharks are relying heavily on its young star Macklin Celebrini this season. Celebrini is rising to the challenge, and posting some incredible numbers for his club.

San Jose has now won five of its last seven games, after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday. Celebrini finished the game with a goal and an assist.

“Celebrini now leads the NHL in scoring with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). He tied Steve Yzerman (23 in 1984-85) and Wayne Gretzky (23 in 1980-81) for the most points by a teenager in NHL history through his first 15 games of a season,” NHL.com reporter Max Miller wrote.

That is obviously some pretty incredible company. San Jose has been hoping for this kind of production from Celebrini. He is the former no. 1 overall NHL Draft pick, in the 2024 Draft.

In his short NHL career, the young Sharks center has posted 86 career points.

Macklin Celebrini has the respect of his Sharks coaches and teammates

The Sharks have several young players, and Celebrini is the centerpiece. San Jose is looking for this young core to lead them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The club finished the 2024-25 campaign with just 52 total points, and 20 total wins.

Celebrini is doing everything he can to help the team turn around its fortunes. He now has 18 points in his past 10 games.

“We see it on a nightly basis. We see it on a daily basis. What I love [is], he just drags guys into the fight,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said about his star center. “That's how you start winning cultures. He's done a great job of that. Proud of him. He is one of the greatest kids, human beings. He cares. He's a great person. We are very fortunate.”

Following the victory over Winnipeg, the Sharks are now 6-6-3 on the campaign. San Jose next plays the Florida Panthers Saturday night at 10:00 ET.