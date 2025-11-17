Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff couldn't get anything going on Sunday as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 16-9, in a defense-oriented affair at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goff found wide receiver Jameson Williams for a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That, however, would be their only touchdown of the game. Goff went 14-of-37 for 255 yards. He was intercepted once and sacked twice.

The Lions failed to convert on each of their five fourth-down tries, with the 31-year-old Goff, who's usually endowed with poise, uncharacteristically struggling in tight plays.

ESPN's Tim MacManus pointed out that the four-time Pro Bowler was 0-of-12 while passing under duress.

“The last QB with 12 attempts and zero completions under duress was Blake Bortles in 2017,” added MacManus.

The Lions, who dropped to 6-4, were also 3-of-13 on third-down attempts, as coach Dan Campbell called the plays on offense instead of offensive coordinator John Morton for the second straight game.

After the sorry loss to the Eagles, Campbell could hand back the play-calling duties to Morton, but that's merely a conjecture at this point.

One of Goff's favorite targets, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, also struggled, tallying only two receptions for 42 yards.

Goff was coming off a marvelous game in their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, going 25-of-33 for 320 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Lions have yet to absorb back-to-back losses this season, and knowing Goff, he will take it upon himself to make sure that they return to the win column when they host the New York Giants next Sunday.