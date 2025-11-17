Draymond Green is never the type to back down when he feels like he's being mocked. On Sunday night, during the Golden State Warriors' 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Green confronted a fan sitting in the front row for a perceived slight in a wild moment that saw the two go almost chest to chest as they shouted towards one another.

Draymond Green got into a peculiar moment with a fan on the sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/TcN8DJURQQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Apparently, according to ESPN, the altercation resulted from the fan, named Sam Green, jeering at Green by calling him “Angel Reese”. This particular jeer came from one play earlier in the game where Green missed five shots near the basket and rebounded them all — evoking memories of the Chicago Sky forward, who's known among basketball fans for that exact kind of play.

Green did not take too kindly to this persistent taunt from the Pelicans fan on the sidelines. He then went over to the fan with around 2:02 in the second quarter, with both teams lining up near the free-throw line after Herb Jones was fouled by the Warriors forward in the act of shooting.

“He just kept calling me a woman,” Green shared in his postgame presser. “It was a good joke at first, but you can't keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. You can't keep calling me a woman.”

At the end of the day, it was Green and the Warriors that had the last laugh, as they moved to 9-6 on the year as the Pelicans fell even further, stumbling to a 2-11 record.

Article Continues Below

Should Warriors' Draymond Green have taken that much offense to Angel Reese joke?

While the intention of the fan in jeering Green with the “Angel Reese” chant can never be known for certain, one would think that this is just poking fun at the fact that the Warriors forward was having himself some “mebounds”. It's understandable that Green would not find it funny when he hears it incessantly, but being called a woman isn't exactly something to lose one's mind over. It's not an insult to be called as such.

Green knows how to ruffle opposition feathers almost better than anyone, so he should know better too than to lose his cool over something that seems rather harmless.