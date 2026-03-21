The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a rather disappointing 2025-26 campaign. At this point, it's likely the Maple Leafs miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They did gain a point after an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Unfortunately, it's certainly not enough to put them in the race. And head coach Craig Berube may be taking shots at his own team.

Berube spoke with the media after the loss on Friday. He was asked about goaltender Joseph Woll, who made 32 saves in the loss to Carolina. The Maple Leafs coach said Woll played well, but seemed to put the blame for the loss on his goaltender at the same time.

“He's played well, but tonight in the end — I don't think, I know — we need a save, whether it's the OT or it's one of the breakaways. We need a big save there,” the veteran head coach said, via Toronto Sun reporter Terry Koshan.

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Woll has emerged as the primary option in net for the Leafs this season. He certainly has had some hiccups, but overall, he's played well, as Berube pointed out. Woll owns a .905 save percentage while also leading the team in Goals Saved Above Average and Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

Woll did speak with the media on Friday night in Toronto. However, he was not asked about Berube's comments. Assessing his own play in the crease, the Maple Leafs goaltender told reporters he felt “pretty solid” in a clip posted to Toronto's official website.

The Maple Leafs are in action once again on Saturday when they take on the Ottawa Senators.