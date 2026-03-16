The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Artur Akhtyamov to a three-year contract extension valued at $2.7 million, carrying an average annual value of $900,000, the team announced on Sunday. The agreement begins as a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season before converting to a one-way deal for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 campaigns, keeping the 24-year-old netminder with the organization through 2028-29.

Akhtyamov has spent the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, where he owns an 18-10-4 record in 32 appearances. In that run, he's recorded a 2.86 goals-against average to go with a .904 save percentage. His performance has been particularly strong at Coca-Cola Coliseum, compiling an 11-2-2 home record with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage, while going 8-0-1 without a regulation loss there since Nov. 26.

The Kazan, Russia native has played over 58 AHL regular-season games in two seasons with the Marlies, posting a 29-18-13 record alongside a .903 save percentage, 2.84 GAA, and four shutouts. His play this season earned him a selection to represent Toronto in the North Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

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Akhtyamov also reached the NHL earlier this season, making his debut with Toronto on Dec. 13 against the Edmonton Oilers. Entering the game in relief, he played 10:32 and stopped all five shots he faced.

Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (106th overall) of the NHL Draft in 2020, Akhtyamov spent five seasons playing in Russian professional leagues before moving to North America before ll the 2024-25 campaign. In Russia's All-Russian Hockey League, he amassed a 44-38-23 record with a .928 save percentage over 110 games.

While Toronto currently has goaltenders Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and Dennis Hildeby under contract, the extension suggests the Maple Leafs still view Akhtyamov as an important piece of their goaltending depth.