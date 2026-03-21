Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins are fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston is currently tied on points with the Detroit Red Wings for the top Wild Card spot, though they own the tiebreaker. As fate would have it, the two Atlantic Division rivals are about to battle on Saturday to see who can pull ahead for that top Wild Card spot.

One of the reasons Boston has played so well this year is Zacha. The former sixth-overall pick has emerged as a legitimate top-six forward for the Bruins over the last few years. This season, he has a career high 23 goals while also being eight points off his previous career high point total with 13 games remaining.

All this said, there is one accolade missing from Zacha's career year. The Czechian forward was not picked to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Before facing the Red Wings, he spoke about how he used this snub to impact his mentality at the NHL level.

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“It was a little depressing at the beginning, but then got me motivated,” he said, via NHL.com. “Just what I can control is, at the end of the season, it looks like I can give it my all. … The Olympics is one of the things I was looking forward to most. So missing that, it was just kind of a mindset like, OK, there’s things I can control in life.”

Zacha has played extremely well in the month of March. He has scored eight goals and 13 points for the Bruins, helping them keep pace in the Eastern Conference postseason race. It will certainly be interesting to see if he can continue this run of form as the playoff race heats up across the league.