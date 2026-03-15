Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthew has been lost for the season due to an injury sustained on a hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks. Gudas was suspended for the hit, but the suspension has drawn criticism, being just five games, while Matthews is out for the season.

Now, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is speaking out about the suspension, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

“If every time there is a suspension everybody complains about it well, why don’t we take a look at the process and figure out if there’s a better way to make sure that both parties are happy because it seems like there’s a lot of frustration,” McDavid said.

The current process is run by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The process looks at video analysis and then sets a hearing with the player, their agent, team representatives, and representatives from the NHL Players' Association. The hearing is often done virtually, but can be done in person if a suspension will be longer than six games. Under the current CBA, suspensions of six or more games can be appealed to Gary Bettman, and in some cases, a neutral arbitrator.

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There is criteria set forward, including the severity of the infringement, injuries sustained, and the history of the player being suspended. Ultimately, George Parrson, the head ot the NHL Department of Player Safety, decides the penalty, and then explains to the public via a video.

Oilers captain McDavid found himself suspended for three games for a cross-check back in January 2025.

Meanwhile, with Matthews out for the season, the Maple Leafs are likely to continue to struggle. The Leafs are 28-27-12 on the year, which places them last in the Atlantic Division. They return to the ice on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.