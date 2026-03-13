The Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Thursday. But in the process, they lost Auston Matthews to a knee injury after a hit by Radko Gudas. Head coach Craig Berube called the hit by Gudas dirty while discussing the aftermath, according to a recap by the Associated Press.

“Dirty play. League's going to obviously look at it and see what the suspension will be or whatever happens,” Berube said.

At the time of the injury, the Ducks were up 3-2. Matthews had cut the deficit when he tallied on a power-play goal. After the injury, the Leafs were on a five-minute major power play. They capitalized when John Tavares converted a power-play goal to tie it up. Then, the Maple Leafs took the lead in the third on another goal with the man advantage by William Nylander.

It was not the first time an injury to a major star involved Gudas; he leveled Sidney Crosby during the Olympics, which led to his current injury. Gudas has earned a bad reputation among NHL fans for his hits, and this hit on Matthews did nothing to change that. The hit in this game ruined the momentum the Ducks had built after taking the early lead and controlling the pace.

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There is likely going to be consequences, as the head of safety in the NHL has indicated there will be a closer look at the hit.

“Anaheim's Radko Gudas will have a hearing today for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews,” the NHL Player Safety wrote on X on Friday.

The Ducks will know very quickly before their trip to Ottawa whether Gudas will be suspended and for how long. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hope the injury to Matthews does not keep him out for too long.