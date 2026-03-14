The disappointing season that is being endured by the Toronto Maple Leafs got even worse Friday when captain Auston Matthews was ruled out for the season after sustaining a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks.

Auston Matthews' agent, Judd Moldaver, calls the five-game suspension given to Radko Gudas by @NHLPlayerSafety "laughable and preposterous" when asked for comment: pic.twitter.com/c5GsAaNwAG — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 14, 2026

Matthews sustained a grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion in his left leg, and that has ended his season. Matthews tried to avoid the hit, but Gudas appeared to go after him in an intentional manner. The Anaheim defenseman was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct at the 15:47 mark of the second period. Matthews was helped off the ice by a trainer and teammate Brandon Carlo.

While Matthews was on the ice in pain, none of the Leafs players went after Gudas. Those players included William Nylander, Easton Cowan, Morgan Rielly and Carlo. The fact that none of the Leafs players attempted any retribution angered Toronto head coach Craig Berube.

Article Continues Below

He was asked if he had any explanation for his team's lack of action. “No. Obviously, we should have four guys in there doing something about it, but it didn't happen,” Berube said.

Gudas was suspended for five games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. That penalty angered Matthews' agent Judd Moldaver, who believes the NHL fell down in assessing what he believes is a minimum penalty.

“A phone hearing and five games is just laughable and preposterous,” Moldaver posted on X. “While the hearing process is pre-fixed in our Collective Bargaining Agreement, that there was no further discipline is a reckless and ridiculous position for player safety.”