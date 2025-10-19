If the Toronto Maple Leafs' overtime loss on Saturday night wasn't bad enough, Anthony Stolarz put a couple of logs on the fire forming in the city by calling out his teammates in his post-game press conference. The recently signed goaltender, Stolarz, might not have called any of those players by name. Still, when watching the overtime winner, it could lead one to believe that one of his comments was about one of the Maple Leafs' star players, William Nylander.

“I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. Overtime, you can't let someone beat you up the ice there and gets a clear-cut breakaway,” Stolarz said. “A minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation you gotta work hard … It cost us a point.”

no better time to score your first goal as a #SeaKraken 💙🩵 pic.twitter.com/6GTLKszCNF — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The reader can be the judge of who Stolarz was directing his frustration towards, but it was Nylander who let Josh Mahura beat him up the ice and score. What makes it worse is that Mahura has just 11 goals in 260 NHL games, so he is far from an elite scorer. The difference between Mahura's work ethic and Nylander's disinterest in helping out his goaltender was striking after hearing Stolarz's comments.

There was some frustration in Stolarz's game all night after the Seattle Kraken made contact with him on a couple of occasions. Those frustrations might've boiled over in the post-game press conference, and he might walk back some of those comments in the coming days. However, whether he meant to do it or not, Anthony Stolarz addressed an elephant that has been in the Maple Leafs' room for most of the current era.