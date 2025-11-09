Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter had one of the nastiest crossovers in the NBA in a long time on Saturday night, sending Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey to the floor and finishing it off with a two-hand slam. The sequence elicited a range of fun reactions in the moment, and they continued in the Cavs' locker room following their 128-122 win.

“I was more impressed with the dunk, too. He followed it up, you know what I mean? I just was in shock,” Cleveland All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell said.

“I was really just looking at the bench,” Hunter added, smiling as his postgame media scrum began. “I wanted to see how they reacted. I was turnt. Definitely excited.”

Hunter saw Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Darius Garland lose their minds first, jumping up off the Cavs' bench. Thomas Bryant melted to the floor and laid on the ground when he saw the replay. The 27-year-old felt that the highlight-reel play was “definitely up there” in terms of the best of his NBA career.

“I don't think I've ever made nobody fall like that and dunk,” Hunter said. “So definitely one of the top ones, but I ain't gonna rank 'em.”

THIS DE'ANDRE HUNTER CROSSOVER-SLAM COMBO 🤯🤯🤯 Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/xob27Scjia pic.twitter.com/aQVaLqd62h — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2025

Cavs forward De'Andre Hunter's game is expanding

Mitchell admitted that he didn't know Hunter had that in him.

“I didn't realize that there was no contact,” Mitchell said. “It was just a straight ankle breaker, and then he got through them and finished it. So if you look at me, I don't have any words. But that was tough, and I'm grateful that Josh Giddey is okay, obviously. I know he was off limping off, but it was an all-time play for sure.”

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson believes it was a prime example of Hunter's offseason paying off.

“He really worked on his game hard this summer,” Atkinson said. “I think that part of the work he did was self-creation, trying to be able to get a little better at creating off the dribble. So that was the first thing I thought about, watching all his work out in California and all his diligent work, working on his handles and stuff. So that was impressive.”

“I would say I came really far,” Hunter told ClutchPoints among a group of reporters. “I think if you watch my game over the years, it's definitely evolved. I've put in a lot of work to get to this point. Hopefully, it's more in the tank, and I'mma keep working to do more and do better.”

Bouncing back from a quiet Friday in the nation's capital, Hunter provided the Cavs with 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot in 30 minutes.

Atkinson ran the first play for him out of the gate, getting him to the nail for a catch-and-shoot 12-footer from Evan Mobley to start the game. The rest was history.

“I love the pass he made to Jaylon [Tyson] for the three,” Atkinson said, referring to Hunter's drive-and-kick in the fourth quarter. “Then, the big box out on [Nikola] Vucevic and got the two free throws. You don't make that box out, it's probably a tie game, overtime, or we get a chance to win it. But it's a sign of an excellent player. They don't have two poor games in a row. And I knew De'Andre was going to come out [firing].”