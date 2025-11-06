Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares scored his 500th career goal back on October 29th. It was another remarkable milestone for the veteran forward. However, this goal came in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. This game was also one of the worst team efforts Toronto put forth this year.

Entering play Wednesday, though, the Maple Leafs won two straight. And they elected to honor Tavares and his historic goal before taking on the Utah Mammoth. He was presented with a gift by general manager Brad Treliving before the game. He also had the chance to celebrate the moment with his family.

Congrats again to John Tavares on 500 goals

“Being honored like that is really, really special and to share with my family is amazing,” Tavares said of the moment, via NHL.com. “They’ve been on the journey right from the get-go, my parents and now my kids. It’s amazing to share with them. They’re my biggest supporters and sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. … Even better to follow it up with a big effort today and a big win.”

Maple Leafs' John Tavares comes up big again vs. Mammoth

Toronto had its hands full with a youthful and streaking Mammoth team on Wednesday. Utah, like Toronto, were looking for a big early season win. This game went down to the wire. But when he was needed most, Tavares answered the call.

The Mammoth and Maple Leafs were tied 2-2 entering the third period of play. It remained this way until right around the halfway mark of the third. The puck came loose in front of Utah's net. And the veteran Leafs forward was there to put it home for goal No. 501.

501 FOR JOHNNY T

Toronto went on to score another two goals to take down the upstart Mammoth. This gives the Maple Leafs their first three-game winning streak of the season. Moreover, it may be a sign that the team has overcome its early-season woes. Toronto will look to make it four straight wins on Friday night against the Boston Bruins.