The Toronto Maple Leafs won their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. However, it ended on a somber note when defenseman Chris Tanev had to leave the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Matvei Michkov. It was a scary moment for the Leafs and Tanev, as he had just returned after a four-game absence with an upper-body injury. The team did get some good news post-game, despite how concerning it looked in the moment.

“The Maple Leafs announced today that defenceman Chris Tanev was evaluated overnight in Philadelphia for precautionary purposes, has been discharged this morning, and will return home to Toronto,” via the team's PR social media account.

The Leafs will likely be without their shutdown defenseman for at least a short time, as the organization will be cautious about allowing his upper-body injuries to accumulate. The 35-year-old plays a physical game and isn't afraid to take a few hits. He's the type of defenseman that every locker room loves to have, but physical well-being is always a concern.

Toronto returned its entire defense corps this season after last year's second-round playoff exit. They hoped that some familiarity would make them a more cohesive defensive unit, but the returns haven't been there yet. This edition of the Leafs' core has had some slow starts in the past, so it isn't time to completely write them off. However, head coach Craig Berube may have some concerns about the group if Tanev has to miss a considerable amount of time.

The Leafs are currently fifth-last in the NHL with 3.67 goals allowed per game. Most of the blame lies with starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who hasn't been in the same form as he was last season. However, the defense has also been a bit soft. One bright spot has been Tanev, who has a +5 rating in eight games, despite recording just two points.