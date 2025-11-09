The Carolina Panthers are set to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, and their leading rookie wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, is expected to be active for Sunday’s matchup at Bank of America Stadium. After a limited go in Friday’s practice due to a hamstring issue, McMillan is bearing the questionable tag but should be ready to roll against New Orleans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McMillan has become quarterback Bryce Young’s go-to target in the passing game, leading Carolina’s receiving corps with 41 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns through nine games. Notably, 17 of his receptions this season have gone for 16 or more yards. Not only that, McMillan has caught three passes on fourth down, placing him among only seven league-wide with three or more successful fourth-down conversions.

The Panthers enter Week 10 with momentum, improving to 5-4 after a hard-fought 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. Young has thrown for 1,390 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, while running back Rico Dowdle has contributed 735 yards and four touchdowns at 5.6 yards per carry, providing a balanced offensive attack. McMillan could be the X-factor in Carolina's aerial attack as they take on a Saints team limping in at 1-8 after a 34-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers defense have maintained consistency, with Christian Rozeboom leading the team with 77 tackles, Jaycee Horn recording three interceptions, and Derrick Brown adding three sacks. Carolina has held three of their last five opponents under 20 points.

To date, the Panthers trail New Orleans 29-32 in the all-time series, but home contests have been even at 15-15, including an overtime win for Carolina. Action on Sunday will begin at 1 p.m. ET.