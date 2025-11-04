The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Unfortunately, things did not get off to a good start at all. The Penguins raced to a 3-0 lead, and it seemed as if they would cruise to victory. However, the Maple Leafs had other plans.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves on the night. Joining the comeback effort was some of Toronto's star forwards. William Nylander had two goals and three points against the Penguins. Auston Matthews scored a goal and added an assist, as well. But it was unsung hero Bobby McMann who scored the game-winner.

THE LEAFS HAVE THE LEAD! 😱 From down 3-0 to up 4-3… WOW. 📺: @SportsOnPrimeCA ➡️ https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/avcHyZtKvH — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

This comeback effort completed a feat the Maple Leafs haven't acheived in over a decade. Toronto scored three goals in 3:24 to tie the game. This is the first time the Leafs have completed a three-goal, third period comeback since December 6th, 2010, according to NHL Public Relations. Toronto defeated the Washington Capitals by the score of 5-4 in that contest.

Despite the slow start, this is a very promising turn of events for Toronto. They will especially like to see Nylander continue this momentum. The Maple Leafs star returned to the ice on Monday night after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins, who are now headed up by former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, fell to 8-4-2 on the season. Pittsburgh entered the game tied on points with the New Jersey Devils for the Metropolitan Division lead. While New Jersey did not play Monday night, the Pens are now losers in four of their last six games.

Toronto, meanwhile, may be overcoming some early-season struggles. They have now won four of their last five games. They improved to 7-5-1 on the 2025-26 campaign. And with this win, the Maple Leafs are three points back of the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings, who are tied on points atop the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs will look for their first three-game winning streak of the season on Wednesday night when they take on Logan Cooley and the Utah Mammoth.