New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lit up the court with a career-best performance in Saturday’s game, but it wasn't enough to give New Orleans their third consecutive win, losing 126-119 to the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Murphy tied his career-high with 41 points, going 15-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-11 from three-point range, and added nine rebounds. The Pelicans, missing starters Zion Williamson (hamstring), Yves Missi (illness), and Jordan Poole (quad strain), leaned heavily on Murphy, who scored 16 points in the first half and 25 in the second. His 38-foot buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter cut the gap to 92-85.

Rookie guard Jeremiah Fears contributed 18 points, while Herb Jones scored 15. Rookie forward Derik Queen added 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two blocks in just 25 minutes off the bench. Queen played the full fourth quarter for a third consecutive game, helping New Orleans pull within one possession at 122-119 late in the game.

All their effort went unrewarded, as San Antonio managed to hold on, led by De’Aaron Fox in his first action of the season. Fox, returning after missing the first eight games due to a hamstring injury, scored 24 points, including 13 consecutive in the second quarter, helping the Spurs build a halftime advantage.

Victor Wembanyama hit a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Devin Vassell contributed 16 points. With 15 points from Harrison Barnes, 14 points and 14 assists from Stephon Castle, and 14 points from Julian Champagnie, San Antonio maintained a 43-40 rebounding advantage over the Pelicans.

This was New Orleans’ second defeat to the Spurs, after a 120-116 overtime loss earlier in October. San Antonio, playing the second game of a home back-to-back, improved to 7-2, while the Pelicans dropped to 2-7.

New Orleans will look to turn things around in their next game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.