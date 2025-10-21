The Toronto Maple Leafs just dropped an overtime game at home to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday. But fans in Toronto are focused on another team in the city. The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the World Series. Leafs captain Auston Matthews is excited for his fellow Toronto team to be having success, posting a perfect reaction on Instagram.

“Lfgggg!!,” shared Matthews on his Instagram story with a repost of the Blue Jays celebrating their advancement to MLB's ultimate series.

He kept the post PG-rated by using an acronym, but the excitement is still there. Like most fans in Toronto, the city would love another title. The Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup in 1967, nearly 60 years ago. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, their second straight at the time.

The city has had a major title recently as well. The Toronto Raptors won the NBA title in 2019. For American football fans, the Toronto Argonauts have recently won the 2022 and 2024 Grey Cups in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League have also had success. The team was brought to Toronto by then Maple Leafs assistant GM Bill Watters and former Maple Leaf Tie Domi. Since moving to Toronto in 1999, they have won nine titles.

Meanwhile, Matthews and the Maple Leafs return to the ice on Tuesday night at home, hosting the New Jersey Devils. The World Series is scheduled to begin in Toronto on Friday. The Blue Jays will be facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately for Matthews, he will have to just scoreboard watch, as the Maple Leafs will be in Buffalo on Friday night. He will also not be able to attend Game 2 on Saturday, as both teams will be at home that night. Still, the city is buzzing as the Blue Jays return to the World Series for the first time in 32 years.