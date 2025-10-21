The Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-3 win in Game 7, eliminating the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS and advancing to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Toronto overcame an early 0-2 ALCS hole to win four of the next five games, including Monday's decisive Game 7. The Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning October 24.

An elated John Schneider let the expletives fly in an on-field postgame interview with SportsNet. “This is f—king unbelievable for me. This is my 24th year with this organization and I f—king love it here. These fans, this country, you deserve all of this. It’s not about me, it’s about every single one that’s behind me. And I couldn’t be happier to represent this team,” Schneider said, via Blue Jays Nation.

A former catcher, Schneider started out as a player in Toronto's farm system before transitioning to coaching. He worked his way through the organization over the next decade, eventually getting promoted to the big league club. Schneider was Toronto's bench coach when Charlie Montoyo was fired midway through the 2022 season. The Blue Jays named Schneider interim manager after Montoyo's departure and he was promoted to full-time skipper in 2023.

George Springer sends Blue Jays to World Series with 3-run HR

Toronto’s resilience was on full display during the tense, seven-game Championship Series. The Mariners took an early lead in the ALCS, winning the first two games on the road. However, the Blue Jays evened the series with back-to-back blowout wins in Seattle.

The Mariners then stole momentum back with a Game 5 victory before the series shifted back to Canada. The Blue Jays took advantage of missed opportunities and avoided elimination, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7.

Seattle was up 2-1 in the fifth inning Monday when Cal Raleigh belted his 65th home run of 2025, giving the Mariners a 3-1 edge. But after the Big Dumper’s bomb, Toronto’s relievers held Seattle hitless over the final four innings.

ALCS MVP George Springer came up with the game-changing hit. His go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning ended up being the difference.

Toronto won 4-3. The team now moves on to the World Series, where it's tasked with preventing the Dodgers from repeating as champs. The last time the Blue Jays appeared in the Fall Classic, they won the second of back-to-back titles on Joe Carter’s iconic walk-off home run.