While the Cincinnati Bengals deal with distractions, their defense continues to get pummeled. However, the positive note is the hopeful return of Joe Burrow. And head coach Zac Taylor revealed Burrow’s mindset amid his turf toe recovery.

Burrow hasn’t given up on a 2025 return, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow did 7-on-7 in practice last week, felt good and could reintegrate into some 11-on-11 work this week, coach Zac Taylor said. Will the Bengals' record impact Burrow's approach to returning? “He's of the mindset that he wants to play football for us.”

The Bengals carry a record of 3-7. And even in a weak AFC North, they’re pretty much out of playoff contention.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is rehabbing and hoping

Taylor sparked hope with his description of Burrow’s return to practice last week, according to bengals.com. He said he couldn’t see the injury hindering Burrow.

“Not from a throwing perspective,” Taylor said. “Really sharp, really sharp. I had not watched him throw. He'd been doing that with the trainers, so seeing him live on Monday, I got a chance to do that. I'm not going to say I'm impressed because that's how it always looks. But he was really sharp.

“Threw the ball nice. And so for now, that's just where we're at. Internally, we've got a good plan in place. We'll just keep working through that.”

Even if Burrow comes back, he may have to battle some things, according to NFL.com.

“Whenever he returns to game action, the likelihood is he'll do so with a metal plate in his shoe and without full mobility, sources say,” Ian Rapoport wrote. “Burrow and the team will likely have to adjust their standard playbook, but that would be worth it to have Burrow back.”

The Bengals have a tough schedule ahead. They play the high-flying Patriots on Sunday before taking on the Ravens twice, with a game against the Bills in between. They finish with winnable games against the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Browns.