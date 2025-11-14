Anthony Stolarz has been officially labeled day-to-day because of an upper-body injury. The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Joseph Woll, and he will officially be their starting goalie for the time being. According to Leafs PR, that was not the only transaction news for the club.

“Maple Leafs goalie Artur Akhtyamov has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies. Forward Auston Matthews has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 11, 2025. Forward Easton Cowan has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies. Goalie Joseph Woll has been activated to the roster,” Leafs PR wrote on X.

When Matthews suffered a lower-body injury, a few initially thought it was minor. However, with the team placing him on IR, he will miss at least 7 days. This would likely see him miss two to four games, meaning he can return after November 18, 2025.

Woll has not made an appearance for the Leafs this season. After leaving the team briefly due to personal reasons, Woll returned to Toronto and has been getting up to game shape to get ready for the season.

Last season, he went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909 over 41 starts. Stolarz sustained the injury in the same game that Matthews did, leaving a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Dennis Hildeby started for the Leafs against the Los Angeles Kings, making 33 saves but allowing four goals in a 4-3 loss.

The Maple Leafs need a boost, as they are currently 8-8-2- and struggling to stay afloat as they attempt to make the playoffs. While the offense has remained hot, ranking third in goals and shooting percentage, the defense and goaltending have been bad. So far, the Leafs rank last in the NHL in goals against and have generally struggled to keep pucks out of the net.

Woll could make his first start on Saturday, when the Maple Leafs head to the United Center to play the Chicago Blackhawks. For now, Woll may need to pick up the slack and make an impact as he draws closer to making his season debut for the Leafs.