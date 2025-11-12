The Toronto Maple Leafs are not off to an ideal start to the post-Mitch Marner era. A winnable game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday turned into a coronation for David Pastrnak, who scored the 400th goal of his career. The Maple Leafs also got tough injury updates on Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz during the game.

“Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (lower body) and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game,” Leafs PR posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Stolarz left the game after allowing the third Boston goal of the game. Dennis Hildeby came into the game, as Joseph Woll remains in the AHL after a delayed start to the season. Matthews left in the second period, shortly after taking this hit from Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Auston Matthews went to the Leafs dressing room after taking this hit from Zadorov pic.twitter.com/MxVL6cyPNH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 12, 2025

Article Continues Below

Matthews dealt with injuries for much of the 2024-25 season, cutting his campaign to just 67 games. In 16 games this year, he already has nine goals, a 46-goal pace. He did not score in this matchup before leaving with the injury.

Stolarz has been the starter for the Maple Leafs in 13 of their 17 games this season, including Tuesday night. He has followed up his league-leading .926 save percentage from last year with a dreadful .889 mark coming into this game. Stolarz allowed three goals on ten shots in the first period before being pulled. He was also pulled in Saturday's loss to the Bruins after allowing four goals.

The Maple Leafs are not far out of playoff contention despite all of their struggles to start the year. Life without Marner has not been as easy as some fans expected it to be. Without the defensively sound, 100-point winger, they are struggling on both ends of the ice. And if Matthews misses any extended time, they could be in real trouble.

The Maple Leafs face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.