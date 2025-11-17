The Cincinnati Bengals have been decimated by injuries in 2025, most notably to quarterback Joe Burrow. But now a member of their defense appears to have suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is likely to undergo Lisfranc surgery, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That surgery would prematurely end Taylor-Britt's season.

He suffered his injury as the first half was coming to a close against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Taylor-Britt never returned, and it now seems as if his final 2025 snaps have been played.

Article Continues Below

Over the eight games he did play in, Cam Taylor-Britt made 21 tackles and five passes defended. He was expected to take on a big role this season after intercepting three passes a setting a new career-high (16) in passes defended. However, that never come to fruition. In fact, Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch in the Bengals' first matchup against the Steelers.

The cornerback is set to hit free agency after the season, meaning his time with the Bengals may be over altogether. If so, Taylor-Britt saw some solid highs and unfortunate lows during his fours years with Cincinnati.

As for the Bengals, their pass defense situation just went from bad to worse. After Week 11, Cincinnati ranks second-to-last at defending the pass, allowing 257.3 yards per game. Even if Taylor-Britt wasn't being used as heavily as he was in 2024, he was still a crucial part of their secondary. The Bengals are going to have a much more difficult time stopping high-powered offenses moving forward.