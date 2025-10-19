The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to 3-2-1 on Saturday after an overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. The effort of the team was questioned by Craig Berube after the loss, but there was a silver lining in the game. Johv Tavares hit a rare career milestone in the losing effort.

Tavares became the fourth player in NHL history to score 500 points with two different franchises.

In the third period of the game with the Kraken, with just over 18 minutes left in the game, Tavares found the back of the net. That goal tied the game, but the team would fall in overtime 4-3. It was his third goal of the season, and combined with his four assists already on the year, it gave Tavares 500 points as a member of the Maple Leafs. Tavares scored 621 points in his career with the New York Islanders.

He joins a list of Hall of Famers to have scored 500 points with two different franchises. Ron Francis did that with the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mark Messier accomplished the feat with the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers. Finally, Wayne Gretzky scored over 500 points with the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Tavares has 225 goals and 275 assists as a member of the Leafs. That places him 16th all-time in points with the franchise. His 225 goals with the club are 13th in franchise history. The goal also places him at 497 goals for his NHL career. With three more goals, the former first overall pick in the NHL Draft will become the 49th member of the 500-goal club. He would also be the fifth active member of the club joining Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, and Evgeni Malkin.

The Maple Leafs will take to the ice again on Tuesday, hosting the New Jersey Devils. Tavares has scored 23 goals in his career against the Devils.