After leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs to join the Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner described his exit from his hometown team as a “bittersweet moment,” but revealed that concerns for his family’s safety played a major role in his decision. Following nine seasons with the Leafs, he admitted that while he loved representing Toronto, certain off-ice experiences made it clear that it was time for a new chapter, according to TSN’s Mark Masters.

Marner explained that after the Leafs’ playoff elimination last spring, things escalated in a way that directly affected his family. Just minutes after arriving home from Game 7 against Florida, his father-in-law called to warn him that his address had been posted online.

“[He] goes, ‘I just want to let you know, we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online saying that if people want to come pay us a visit and say, you know, their goodbyes, in a quotation way, here's the address.' And it was a little tough, obviously. I mean, we kind of dealt with it for the last two years in a way. The market's very passionate. They love the team. I mean, I know it. I was born and raised there. I've been a part of the Leafs Nation for a long time. But, yeah, when your family's safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don't think it's acceptable.” Marner said.

The situation forced Marner to hire full-time security at his house for two weeks following the end of the season. He said the extra protection was necessary “just to make sure no one came to the house,” while even simple tasks like walking his dog or child became a concern.

“Having full-time security at your house for two weeks after the playoffs, just to make sure no one’s coming around… even worrying about the safety of walking your dog and your child. It’s unfortunate… but, yeah, we all deal with this stuff sometimes.”

he said, according to Editor in Leaf.

Although the Maple Leafs hoped to sign him to an extension after his first 100-point season, Marner and his family felt a change was necessary. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired him in a sign-and-trade deal at the start of free agency, giving him the chance to play in a market with less pressure. For Marner, the decision to leave was about more than hockey — it was about protecting his loved ones from a level of attention that crossed the line.