With NHL free agency on the horizon, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner is facing a major decision with his hometown team. The 28-year-old forward is expected to hit the open market, putting Toronto in a critical position as the franchise looks to reorganize following multiple playoff disappointments.

General manager Brad Treliving has made it clear that unless there’s a significant shift in negotiations, Marner is likely to become a free agent on July 1, with his six-year, $65.358 million contract now over.

“We've had communication,” Treliving said on Thursday, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. “I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market. And we'll see. We'll see where things go.”

He acknowledged the challenge of replacing Marner, stating that “there’s not a Mitch Marner tree” to pick from if he leaves.

Marner has consistently delivered high-level performances, posting 102 points last season (27 goals and 75 assists) and establishing himself as one of the most complete forwards in the NHL. He finished seventh in the Selke Trophy voting and is a regular contributor on both the power play and penalty kill. Since being drafted fourth overall in 2015, he has tallied 741 points in 657 regular-season games. However, the Leafs haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2002 and haven’t hoisted the Stanley Cup since 1967.

This spring, Toronto’s playoff struggles persisted, and Treliving has been vocal about the need to reshape the team’s identity. Still, Marner’s potential exit would mark the most significant change yet. Toronto remains the only team able to offer him an eight-year deal before July 1, although a sign-and-trade appears unlikely given the salary expectations and timing.

The Maple Leafs have already re-signed John Tavares to a four-year, $17.52 million contract extension on Friday. He will continue to call Ontario home for at least the next four seasons on a significant team-friendly discount. Meanwhile, the team continues negotiations with Matthew Knies, who had a breakout season with 58 points. Although the 22-year-old forward could draw outside offers, the Maple Leafs remain confident they can retain him with effective cap management.

As NHL free agency begins on July 1, it's looking almost certain that Marner will, for the first time in his career, leave Toronto. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up landing this summer.