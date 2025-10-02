The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into another season with Stanley Cup expectations. Mitch Marner joined the squad, which could create an elite two-way line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. But they are still looking for a goaltending improvement before the season begins. After he was acquitted in the Hockey Canada trial, the Golden Knights are closing in on a contract with Carter Hart. The Athletic's Chris Johnston has the latest, as Hart was eligible to sign a contract on Wednesday.

“Hart appears closest to signing a contract, with the Vegas Golden Knights almost certain to be the eventual destination for the 27-year-old goaltender, according to league sources. Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill,” Johnston reported.

All five Hockey Canada defendants were eligible to sign deals on Wednesday, but none did. Johnston reported that the Golden Knights' remembrance of the Vegas 10-1-17 tragedy may have been the reason Hart did not sign. Original reports were between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Knights for Hart's services.

Hart was the starting goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers before the Hockey Canada trial began. He is now eligible to return, but the Flyers were not in the rumor mill for his services. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also reported that Canadian-based teams were unlikely to sign any of the defendants.

Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Michael McLeod are eligible to sign with any NHL team. They can play starting in December. The Golden Knights have only been connected to Hart. Meanwhile, rumors have swirled around Carolina with both the goalie and McLeod. Will Carter Hart's move to Vegas become official on Thursday? Or will he surprisingly land somewhere else?