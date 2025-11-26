For many years, success for HBCUs in the NCAA Division II playoffs was rare, with teams often faltering against their non-HBCU counterparts despite possessing clear talent. Yet, recent history, driven by playoff contenders from the SIAC and CIAA, has proven that HBCUs are ready to contend for a national championship, as seen with deep runs by programs like Virginia Union and Miles College last year. This season is the latest proof of concept: five HBCUs were selected for the Division II playoffs, and now only two remain—Albany State and Benedict College.

They now face off in a matchup that is historic for several reasons. Not only are two HBCUs meeting in the playoffs for the right to advance to the quarterfinals, but this will be the third time that Albany State and Benedict College have matched up this season. The winner will represent the HBCU community and the SIAC on the national stage.

Albany State enters the game as the top seed in Super Region Two, a ranking that is becoming familiar to SIAC teams, as Chennis Berry's Benedict squads held that position in 2022 and 2023. The Golden Rams earned their seeding by being utterly dominant in Division II play, and they are now riding high after knocking out perennial power and last year's National Championship runner-up, Valdosta State, in a thrilling 35-30 back-and-forth first-round game.

Albany State’s offense is historically prolific and perfectly encapsulates Head Coach Quinn Gray's Air Raid style. Quarterback Isaiah Knowles is the engine of the attack, proving he is one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football. Against Valdosta State, Knowles was responsible two pivotal touchdowns, including a go-ahead 22-yard touchdown pass to Jamil Williams in the fourth quarter, solidifying the victory.

This win required Albany State to overcome adversity, often having to dig itself out of a hole after giving up big plays on defense, including a 95-yard kickoff return that put Valdosta State up 30-21 in the third quarter. Knowles' ability to command the prolific offense and put up points quickly and efficiently is the team's greatest asset.

Benedict's path to the second round was starkly different, secured through raw tenacity and a miraculous comeback against Wingate. The Tigers were dominated for much of the game, falling down 24-0 early and facing a major deficit after Wingate scored 17 points in the first quarter and capitalized on a pick-six thrown by Jackson Jensen in the third. However, Benedict pieced together a 25-point surge, culminating in an outrageous, viral game-winning touchdown trick play that became the talk of college football and was spotlighted on SportsCenter.

Article Continues Below

The challenge for Head Coach Ron Dickerson is ensuring his team doesn't rely on such dramatic comebacks. While the victory proved Dickerson has built a talented team capable of making crucial adjustments, they must keep pace with Albany State's offense, which knows how to put up points quickly and efficiently.

The two teams’ prior matchups this season tell the story of a rivalry closing the gap. In the first meeting on October 25th, Albany State dominated, scoring 31 points in three quarters behind Knowles' three-touchdown performance. The Golden Rams' offense was overwhelming, throwing for 294 yards.

In the SIAC Championship on November 15th, Benedict came out ready to play. While Albany State still secured the victory (22-16), Benedict's defense successfully slowed the pace, cutting the margins and allowing their offense to score enough points—including a punt return touchdown—to keep the game close.

Now, facing off for the third time with a spot in the national quarterfinals on the line, Albany State is likely confident they can win as easily as they did in the regular season. However, this Benedict team, proving its talent and its ability to make game-by-game adjustments, will put up their best fight yet against their rival.

Prediction: Ultimately, the prolific, historically great offense of the Quinn Gray-led Golden Rams will prevail, but Benedict's performance under Dickerson will cement the Tigers as a talented team ready to contend for a national title in the future.