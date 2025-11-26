The Dallas Cowboys enter Thanksgiving week with little room for error as they prepare for a pivotal Thursday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Cowboys’ short-week showdown with the Chiefs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the media and made it clear he expects a major response from Lamb. Schottenheimer believes Lamb has already shown signs that he’s locked in and ready to deliver on a national stage.

“He's got that look in his eye and he's ready to go play, and, he loves the, he loves the bright lights,” said Schottenheimer. “He's an incredible football player and he's got that look in his eye that means business and, it's the same look he had after the first Philadelphia game.”

At 5-5-1, the Cowboys are fighting to stay in the NFC playoff mix, yet much of the conversation leading into the game centers around CeeDee Lamb, who is looking to rebound after one of the toughest outings of his season. But the coach didn’t hesitate to publicly raise expectations while offering a warning to Kansas City’s secondary.

“I think I can let the cat out of the bag a little bit, but there'll be plenty of balls going to 88 on Thursday afternoon,” the coach added.

Lamb drew widespread scrutiny following multiple drops in the Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the second time this season he has struggled with ball security. Statistically, Lamb’s production has dipped from his usual standards, ranking 42nd in receptions (44) and 24th in receiving yards (632) with two touchdowns.

His off-night reignited questions about whether George Pickens has overtaken him, though the coaching staff remains adamant that both receivers complement each other seamlessly. Injuries, however, have played a role in that decline, but the Cowboys believe Thanksgiving presents the ideal opportunity for a resurgence.

The Chiefs (6-5) will arrive at AT&T Stadium with their own playoff urgency, setting the stage for a high-powered clash. If Schottenheimer’s confidence proves justified, Thursday could mark the return of Lamb at full force, which also could potentially change the momentum of Dallas’ season.