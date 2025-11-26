The Michigan State Spartans basketball team made headlines after their win earlier Tuesday when head coach Tom Izzo delivered fiery praise for junior forward Coen Carr, who battled through a painful groin injury in the Spartans’ victory over East Carolina. The performance was another showcase of grit and resilience from a program defined by toughness — a trademark of Izzo’s legendary tenure in East Lansing.

Carr went down early in the first half with what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his right leg. He was helped off the floor and briefly went to the locker room, but in classic Izzo-era fashion, the junior forward made a quick return to the court just minutes later.

Fox College Hoops took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting a clip of the longtime Spartans coach reflecting on the moment and praising the junior forward’s toughness for battling through adversity.

“He's a tough SOB.”

"He's a tough SOB." Tom Izzo on Coen Carr's groin injury in the game. pic.twitter.com/3iwdehkxFI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carr finished with 13 points in the 89-56 win, helping Michigan State improve to 6-0 on the season. The Spartans stayed unbeaten by controlling every phase of the game and displaying the depth and resilience the Spartans head coach continues to demand from his players.

The 70-year-old coach’s compliment carried more weight than usual, reflecting Carr’s growing role as one of the team’s most reliable contributors. A former four-star recruit from Atlanta, he’s averaging double figures this season and earning praise for both his athleticism and toughness. His development has become a major storyline early in the year, as his expanded role and maturity on the court continue to strengthen Michigan State’s balance and identity on both ends.

The Spartans now turn their focus to a Thanksgiving showdown vs. the No. 16 and also unbeaten North Carolina Tar Heels — a true test of their early-season momentum. Izzo’s comment summed it up best, as Carr’s toughness embodies the mentality driving Michigan State’s perfect start and growing national confidence.