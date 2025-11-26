The Carolina Panthers’ 2025 season has been unpredictable. Nothing has been more baffling, though, than quarterback Bryce Young’s performance. That's underscored by an extreme statistical split between games against the Atlanta Falcons and everyone else.

After another inconsistent performance in Week 12, Young’s numbers paint a striking picture. He seems to dominate Atlanta at a near-Pro Bowl level. And yet, he struggles noticeably against the rest of the league. These discrepancies, highlighted by a mix of career-best outings and unsettling lows, raise serious questions about Young’s long-term consistency and Carolina’s offensive identity.

The stats tell the story clearly. Against the Falcons, Young owns a sparkling 4-1 record. He also averages 226.6 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions. However, those highs vanish quickly outside the Falcons rivalry. Against the rest of the NFL, Young is just 8-26. He is averaging 183.1 passing yards with a far more troubling 38 total touchdowns to 26 interceptions. The gap hints at a quarterback who thrives in one matchup but struggles to elevate his play elsewhere.

Carolina’s season reflects this volatility. Now 6-6, the Panthers are somehow in NFC South contention despite dramatic swings in performance. Week 11 showcased their explosive upside behind Young’s historic night. That said, Week 12 was a sobering reminder of their limitations. In a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the offense stalled repeatedly. Young tossed two interceptions while failing to top 200 passing yards.

Young’s 2025 season embodies the same rollercoaster. The flashes of elite play keep hope alive. On the flip side, his inability to sustain that level week to week leaves the Panthers fighting for answers. As Carolina enters the stretch run, one major question looms. Can Young break the pattern, or will the Panthers continue riding the Falcons-only version of their quarterback?