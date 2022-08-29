3 potential landing spots for NJPW’s The Good Brothers

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when The Good Brothers were one of the hottest teams in professional wrestling. They were competing for championships in Impact Wrestling, serving as Kenny Omega‘s heavies on his cross-promotional “Belt Collector” tour, and were preparing for a return to NJPW whenever the conditions were right.

And yet, slowly but surely, that hype started to dissipate.

Now granted, it’s not like the Good Brothers did anything to elicit any sort of backlash or started having bad matches or anything like that – they’ve effectively been wrestling the same matches for years now – they just stopped teaming with Omega, were stuck in Impact, and even an opportunity to link back up with Jay White of Bullett Club didn’t recapture the hype. Where a free agent team of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows might have once drawn a bidding war between NJPW, Impact, AEW, and maybe even WWE depending on how things were going for A.J. Styles, the Brothers Good suddenly find themselves free agents following the expiration of their contracts with Scott D’Amore‘s company and far less hype about where they will land next. While they have reportedly drawn some interest in free agency and are expected to stay in NJPW through at least Wrestle Kingdom 17, which is currently booked for the beginning of January of 2023, eventually, the Good Brothers are going to have to decide on what they’d like to do moving forward, even if that means just going independent and working wherever the money is good.

Fortunately, because of their pedigree and experience, there will be no shortage of suitors for the Good Brothers should they decide the play the field, including these three promotions who could all use their services in a full-time capacity.

The Good Brothers could parlay their NJPW run into a full-time contract.

3. WWE

Does it make a ton of sense for the Good Brothers to go back to WWE? Eh, not really; while they still have plenty of friends who work for the company, including a certain Bullet Club leader who they teamed with in the past, the company did them dirty coming back in 2020 when they were released mere months after signing lucrative long-term extensions, and that might have soured the water moving forward.

According to PWInsider, WWE actually has reached out to the duo about returning earlier this year, but that idea gained little traction, as neither Anderson nor Gallows wanted to get back into business with Vince McMahon.

Now granted, maybe that has changed. Maybe Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s elevation could inspire a newfound faith that they will be treated fairly, and the prospects of re-teaming with A.J. Styles may prove too interesting to pass up. Either way, I would not necessarily write off a return just yet, as Levesque has been full of surprises.

2. AEW

On paper, AEW doesn’t really need the Good Brothers like they did in 2020. Omega is teaming with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole and reDRagon are waiting in the wings for a chance to take them down, and adding two more performers to the feud doesn’t necessarily bring anything new to the table. Still, with the trios division locked and loaded with a belt on the line, there is an opening in the tag team division for a group like Gallows and Anderson to make an Impact.

The first time AEW had a chance to sign the Good Brothers, they declined and regretted it, having to go into business with Impact to secure their services. Even if their addition would now be a luxury, it’s better to have that luxury and find ways to utilize it than find yourself needing it down the line with no clear way to get it back.

1. NJPW

With their Tag Team Championship belts *spoiler alert* officially lost to OGK at the most recent round of Impact tapings and their deals expired, the only company that the Good Brothers are currently drawing checks from is New Japan Pro Wrestling. They’ve worked the company’s Strong show, teamed up with Jay White in Impact, and they’ve even made it back to Japan to perform under the Bullet Club name. Considering Anderson is also the promotion’s NEVER Openweight Champion, embracing full-time roles in New Japan might just be the best course of action for the Good Brothers, especially since that was reportedly their goal back in 2020 before international travel became incredibly difficult.

If NJPW can offer them a work schedule that only includes the “bigger shows” while also keeping up their commitments in NJPW Strong, don’t be surprised if they join up with Jay White in a full-time capacity moving forward.