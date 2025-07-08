Fans of the Golden State Warriors didn't hide their grief after longtime center Kevon Looney decided to move on and signed with the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent.

Looney agreed to a two-year contract with the Pelicans worth $16 million. He will provide veteran leadership in the frontcourt, guiding young big men Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, and Derik Queen.

The 29-year-old Looney will definitely be missed in the Bay Area, where he spent his first 10 seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Warriors as the 30th overall pick in 2015. Over the years, he had become a fan favorite with his grit, tenacity, and professionalism.

On X, the Warriors shared a video tribute for Looney—make sure you have tissues around—showing his milestones with the squad, highlighted by his three championships. It also included a narration from former general manager Bob Myers, who took a chance on Looney as a diamond in the rough.

“It doesn't matter where you're picked. It matters what you do from that day on or that evening on. So if you're the first pick, it doesn't mean you made it. If you're the 30th pick or the 60th pick, it doesn't mean you didn't,” said Myers.

The Warriors' tribute video for Kevon Looney 🙌 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/VzJw0kPo5q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

His teammates and coach Steve Kerr also had nothing but positive words for Looney, calling him the “ultimate glue guy” and a “special human being.” Warriors star Stephen Curry summarized Looney's contributions perfectly.

“His voice, it matters when he speaks up, and he's as important to the fabric of our team culture as anybody,” said Curry.

Aside from Looney's workhorse quality on the floor, he was also an integral part of the community in Golden State, especially with the kids. To some, his willingness to give back was his true value.

The fact that the Warriors made a tribute video even before his return to Chase Center is a testament to how beloved Looney is in the Bay Area.