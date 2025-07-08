Fresh off consecutive trips to the AFC Divisional Round, the Houston Texans are entering 2025 training camp with both momentum and mounting pressure. After riding the electric rise of quarterback CJ Stroud to an unexpected playoff berth in his rookie year, Houston came crashing back to earth in 2024. A sophomore slump from Stroud and a second-half slide saw the team stumble into the playoffs. Of course, it was only to exit once again short of their Super Bowl aspirations.

The result? A franchise sitting at a fork in the road. Houston has ith sky-high expectations, a ticking financial clock, and the uncomfortable reality that this window to contend might already be shrinking.

High Hopes, Tight Margins

The Texans went all-in during the 2024 offseason, aiming to take advantage of anf unexpected Super Bowl window that opened during Stroud’s spectacular rookie campaign. However, Stroud hit a sophomore slump. As such, Houston barely clawed its way into the playoffs with little hope of a deep postseason run.

They still have the advantage of Stroud’s rookie contract, but they need to recalibrate quickly to make the most of it. Houston has only $11.6 million in cap space. They also have high-priced veterans like Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, Tytus Howard, and Joe Mixon eating up a big chunk of the budget. Now, the Texans are under pressure to make every dollar count during their shrinking championship window.

Houston remains a favorite to win the AFC South for a third straight year. They surely have the talent to be dangerous in the playoffs. However, if the team gets off to a slow start, it could trigger a trade-deadline sell-off.

After starting last season 6-2 and finishing 4-5, another late-season slide could prompt the front office to jumpstart a rebuild by offloading expensive veterans in return for draft picks and cap relief.

With major contract extensions looming for Stroud and emerging defensive standout Will Anderson Jr, Houston would be wise to start clearing financial space and invest in younger, cheaper talent through the draft.

Here are two veterans flying under the radar who could surprisingly be dealt before Week 1.

Veteran Target Could Be First Domino to Fall

Schultz has been one of Stroud’s most reliable weapons since joining the Texans. The former has served as a security blanket across the middle and in red-zone situations. That said, for all of his production and leadership, Schultz’s presence on the roster may be more of a luxury than a necessity in 2025.

Why? Because of his contract, age, and the emergence of younger, cheaper options.

Schultz inked a multi-year deal with Houston after a strong stint in Dallas. Sure, he’s lived up to expectations on the field. However, his cap hit is beginning to look hefty, especially in the context of the Texans’ dwindling financial flexibility. With Houston's long list of future expenses looming, Schultz is a logical candidate if the Texans start making business-first decisions.

Several factors support this scenario. First, the Texans have quietly restocked their pass-catching corps through the draft and free agency. This includes tight end depth that could make Schultz more expendable. If Brevin Jordan finally puts it all together, Houston may decide to flip Schultz for a mid-round pick while he still has strong market value.

Second, teams across the league are always looking for a dependable tight end with experience and proven production. If a contender suffers an injury at the position or simply wants to bolster their red-zone packages, Schultz could fetch interest in late August or early September.

The fact is that Schultz is exactly the kind of player who gets traded when a good team tries to stay great by getting younger, cheaper, and more sustainable.

Versatile Lineman Could Be a Surprise Asset on the Block

Tytus Howard has been a mainstay on Houston’s offensive line since being drafted in the first round back in 2019. He offers stability in both guard and tackle roles. Still, heading into the 2025 season, his future with the team is less certain than ever.

The Texans’ line has been undergoing a quiet transformation over the past two seasons. They have brought in younger talent to challenge for starting spots. That trend, combined with Howard’s sizable contract, opens the door for a potential pre-Week 1 deal.

Note that Howard’s name has already surfaced in trade rumors this offseason. His versatility makes him a valuable asset. That's especially true for teams dealing with injuries up front or those looking to solidify depth before the grind of the regular season. A team like the Steelers, Raiders, or even the Packers could easily see value in adding a plug-and-play lineman with experience and playoff reps under his belt.

More telling, though, is Houston’s approach in camp. The Texans have been rotating younger linemen at multiple positions. They will test out different combinations and openly evaluate the long-term fit of each piece. If one of their draft picks or recent signings starts outperforming expectations, the coaching staff may decide it’s time to move on from Howard.

Trading Howard wouldn’t just save money; it would be a clear signal that the team is serious about sustaining success with a younger core.

Sneaky Moves Could Shape Houston’s 2025 Fate

Yes, the Texans are still considered legitimate contenders. On the flip side, the reality is more fragile than it appears. If this season begins the way the last one ended, Houston’s front office could take swift action. And when the time comes to retool, players like Dalton Schultz and Tytus Howard could be among the first casualties of a roster reset designed to keep the Texans competitive in the long run.