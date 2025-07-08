Nikolaj Ehlers has officially closed a memorable chapter with the Winnipeg Jets, sharing a heartfelt letter with fans and teammates after signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In a message posted on social media, Ehlers reflected on a decade spent with the franchise and expressed gratitude for the relationships and memories that defined his time in Manitoba.

“For now, my time in Winnipeg has come to an end, and I have some things I would like to say to the city of Winnipeg and my Jets family,” Ehlers began. “This was the hardest decision I’ve made in my life, but I felt it was time for a new challenge to grow as a player and person.”

The Danish left winger arrived in Winnipeg as a first-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Over the next 10 years, he became one of the franchise's most dynamic forwards.

Known for his blazing speed and scoring touch, Ehlers tallied 225 goals and 295 assists in 674 regular-season games. He also played a key role in the Jets' 2018 run to the Western Conference Finals, delivering some of the most exciting moments in the team's modern history.

In his letter, he offered a special thank you to the team's front office and staff for giving him a chance to live out his dream.

“To the Jets Organization,” he wrote, “Thank you! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my dream in the NHL, for believing in me, and for treating me like family from day one. This organization is top-notch, and I have always loved playing with the Jets logo on my chest. I will never forget what you did for me!”

The 29-year-old forward also reserved a warm tribute to the teammates he called his brothers over the past decade.

“To my brothers,” he continued, “I love you! And will forever cherish the memories we made throughout the last 10 years. You are the best group of guys, on and off the ice, and I wish we got to lift the Stanley Cup together, because that was the dream from day one. I’m proud and glad I got to play with such a great group of players and even better guys! Thankful to be able to call every one of you family.”

To the fans and people of Winnipeg, Ehlers shared appreciation for the way the city embraced him as one of their own.

“To the City of Winnipeg and my second home!” he wrote, “Thank you for everything. The support from day one didn’t go unnoticed. I feel an immense amount of gratitude to have played in and for the city of Winnipeg for 10 years. You made me feel at home, happy, and excited to play hockey. The support and memories you gave me, I will take with me and cherish! I’m proud to call the city of Winnipeg my second home.”

Ehlers closed the message simply with “Winnipeg, I love you.”

While he begins a new journey with the Hurricanes, the Jets will now look ahead to retooling their roster. Though he departs for Carolina, his connection to Winnipeg will remain strong. For many fans, Ehlers will always be remembered not just for his speed and skill, but for the respect and heart he brought to the ice every night.

Ehlers agreed to join Carolina as a free agent on a six-year contract worth $51 million. The deal averages $8.5 million per season and gives the Hurricanes a proven top-six winger who can bring scoring, leadership, and experience to a team aiming for another deep playoff run.