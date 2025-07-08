College Football 26 allows players to update their rosters throughout the season, but not everyone may know how. Therefore, we created a guide on how to update your rosters in the game to use the most current depth charts. Throughout the season, player performances can impact their OVRs. If someone plays well, EA Sports may provide them with a ratings boost. Without further ado, we'll show you how you can update your rosters in EA Sports College Football 26.

How Do You Update Rosters in College Football 26?

To update rosters in College Football 26, you must:

Head to the Create and Share Tab on the main menu (use R1/RB to navigate)

Select “Rosters”

Select “Update Rosters”

Before you begin updating your rosters, it's important to remember that you have a functional, working online connection. If you're not connected to EA servers, you'll be unable to download the roster update. And if you already have updated rosters, the game will notify you.

Fortunately, updating rosters is a very easy process. Just note that if you play Dynasty or RTG, the game will use the whatever roster setup you currently have. So if you want to see real changes reflected into the game, you may need to start a new dynasty. But besides that, the whole thing is very simple and only takes a few moments to complete if your internet connection is solid.

In the Rosters Menu, players can re-order depth charts and manage players. Overall, this is useful if you want to make your own roster changes and set them to create your own custom roster. Furthermore, the Create & Share Page also lets you peruse other things like your TeamBuilder files, custom playbooks and more. Therefore, we encourage you to check this area out sometime.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about updating rosters in College Football 26. As the season progresses, we'll see breakout players, players regress, and others unexpectedly turn the league around. Therefore, it's good to update rosters to see how your favorite athletes fare throughout the season. Like Madden, we expect roster updates to launch weekly throughout the season.

When the season ends, EA Sports will stop updating rosters as they prepare for the next annual CFB title. So when the College Football Playoffs ends, don't expect to see EA add more roster updates.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints.