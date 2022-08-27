Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay declare war in AEW

As AEW fans may or may not know, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay do not like each other.

Their shared tenure in New Japan Pro Wrestling ended on bad terms, with Ospreay “blowing out Kota Ibushi’s brain” ahead of Omega’s final match, and even now that Omega is a member of AEW, the love between the duo appears about as lost as love could be. They’ve feuded on Twitter, in interviews, and even made merchandise to commemorate the feud, even if AEW put the kibosh on that for copyright reasons.

So naturally, when news broke that Ospreay and Aussie Open were not only going to be in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament but were seeded in such a way that they could wrestle the Young Bucks and their mystery tag team partner in the second round, it drew incredible levels of excitement from wrestling fans. Finally, after years of back and forths, Ospreay and Omega would finally land another opportunity to duke it out in the ring, marking their first match in the ring together since December of 2018, when the Golden Lovers wrestled Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s Road To Tokyo Dome 2019 at Korakuen Hall.

Sidebar: Do you know how many times Ospreay and Omega have wrestled in solo action? That would be once, when Omega beat Ospreay in PWG way back in 2015.

Will the match between Omega and Ospreay be any good? You bet, even in a trios match alongside two of the world’s top tag teams, Omega and Ospreay should steal the show in the moments where they share the ring thanks to their undeniable chemistry and incredible move sets. But before the match can hit fans’ televisions on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, the duo decided to take to the mic after AEW went off the air on TBS in order to cut some scathing promos that leave little to the imagination about how they feel about each other.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay issue declarations of war after AEW Dynamite.

When Omega and The Elite came out at the end of Aussie Open’s match against Death Triangle, the crowd lost it. Finally, after years apart, fans would get to see Omega and Ospreay stare each other down before their match.

For fans at home, this is all they got; the show went off the air with Omega and company still on the ramp as Don Callis attempted to separate the two performers. Fortunately, fans in the area were treated to so much more, as Omega and later Ospreay were handed microphones and allowed to duke it out verbally. Omega got things started with a, um, genuine welcome of the team to AEW.

“Now that we’re off the air, thanks everyone for coming down tonight. And please give our friends from New Japan a wonderful AEW welcome. Now I’m gonna do something very special that perhaps I shouldn’t. Don’t make me regret it, but because you guys are the guests, and you guys won the main event, give these people a piece of your minds. Tell these people how you feel, thank these people for giving us their time tonight. Now that you guys are in the big leagues, that’s just one of your daily duties. Let’s see if you can handle the responsibility, Will. Hopefully you can handle it a little better than, uh, filling my shoes in New Japan.”

Oof, talk about a burn. Fortunately, Ospreay has never been one to back down from a challenge, so he fired back.

“Man, I didn’t know ‘The Cleaner’ was a p*ss. Bruv, fill in your shoes? The way I see things is the short time that I’ve been in New Japan, I’ve done everything you’ve done and more, you fragile little –(audio cuts off). Mate, Kenny Omega was wearing a d*mn t-shirt when he came back, what’s the matter bruv, hiding that little belly of yours? Are the abs gone, brother? Is that what it is? Look at you, bruv, covered in tape. I just did a G1, went to the final, another five stars bruv. Bruv! Bruv! While I’ve been working, while I’ve been working, you’ve been sitting down and getting the Young Bucks to wipe your a**for you brother. Face it, face it, you guys have built a wonderful empire here, but it wouldn’t be as good, because you’re inviting me to come over here, mate. Money where your mouth is. Next week, The United Empire versus The Elite.”

Would Kenny Omega let that slide? Would he allow Will to call him “bruv” that many times without punching back at the man he felt couldn’t fill his shoes? Of course not.

“Hey uh, Will, since we’re gonna play a little bit of Hardball, and since there’s absolutely no way anyone’s gonna see or hear any of this, you wanna talk about doing everything I’ve done except doing more of it and sooner? Well, that could be true, except the only difference is I did it in front of full sold out crowds and you did a G1 Final in front of what, 3,000 people? After the hardships that I’ve faced to give people like you an opportunity, Will, you would think that maybe, you’d be able to do a little more with it. And one man’s opinion doesn’t really mean much to me, Will, because none of these people know any of your matches. None of these people even know you. I introduced them to you. I introduced them to you a lot like I introduced you to the heavyweight scene in New Japan. I never got one thank you from you, Will. I never – not even one. And here you are, talking a whole lotta sh*t in front of all these people, thinking you’re a real tough guy, huh? Because you wrestled five matches in five days on a couple of indies and a couple of the lower card New Japan guys. And yeah, you lost to Okada. Big deal? I’ve lost to Okada, too, but I’ve also beaten Okada in the biggest stage of them all. Something you can never do, Will. And guess what? That match that I’m talking about, Will? That’s the one everyone calls the best one of all time, something that no one says about your matches. In fact, no one can even remember your matches, Will. The biggest (laughs as Ospreay starts to charge him), look at this child. You see, Will, I gave you the impossible task of filling my shoes, but maybe I shouldn’t have given you a pair of shoes when you still haven’t grown out of your diapers. But hey, Will, I appreciate you man. No heat. Zero.”

As Omega’s music, “Battle Cry”, started to play him off, the “Best Bout Machine” waived it off and delivered a few more digs at “Little Willy” before he big the fans adieu.