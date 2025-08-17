As Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez takes a big step in his injury recovery, he's not alone, as pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia have also received updates. Regarding a timeline for these Astros players, general manager Dana Brown would provide some insight.

Speaking on Sports Talk 790, Brown would say that Garcia “would likely” need to take part in one more rehab game while McCullers is “likely to join the rotation first,” according to Brian McTaggart.

In other injury news, arguably the biggest is on Alvarez, as Brown would even tease his return, though he will be playing in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Brown even said that potentially, Alvarez could return next weekend in the series against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Chandler Rome.

“Dana Brown said there is a possibility Yordan Alvarez could return to the Astros' lineup in the back-half of the series in Baltimore next weekend, but it sounded more like they were targeting the homestand,” Rome wrote on X.

Astros getting positive news on injuries, such as Yordan Alvarez

There always seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Astros star in Alvarez, as he's missed a significant portion of the season, only playing in 100 at-bats in 29 games. Aidan Gonzalez of ESPN would reflect on the situation with Alvarez, saying that it “featured plenty of drama and required a lot of patience.”

“The injury to Alvarez's right hand has featured plenty of drama and required a lot of patience,” Gonzalez wrote. “The Astros initially diagnosed it as a muscle strain in early May and began the process of ramping him up by late June. Then came lingering pain, prompting a visit to a specialist and the revelation that the outfielder was dealing with a fractured bone.”

“Perhaps, though, there is a light at the end of this tunnel,” Gonzalez continued. “Alvarez resumed hitting off a tee and taking soft toss a couple weeks ago and hit on the field at the team's spring training facility on Tuesday. The Astros are going to be really careful this time around, but there is hope he can help them down the stretch.”

Looking at the schedule, Houston will start a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.