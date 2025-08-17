The New York Islanders made one of the biggest trades of the 2025 NHL offseason. They sent defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for two first-round picks just hours before the draft. With a quiet free-agency period, expectations on the ice are low for their GM's first season. The Islanders and GM Mathieu Darch are early candidates to sell at the trade deadline, with enticing names like JG Pageau potentially available

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, then-Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche. He got highly-regarded prospect Calum Ritchie and a 2026 first-round pick. Add that to Darche's haul for Dobson, and the Isles are set up for the future. But there are more veterans who may want to chase a Stanley Cup before they retire. Who could Darche deal at the trade deadline?

JG Pageau should be on the block

After trading Nelson, Lamoriello was shopping center JG Pageau. He was in conversation with the Edmonton Oilers, but he was unwilling to retain half of Pageau's salary for the remainder of the contract. Now, the 32-year-old is in the final year of that deal and could be key for a young, contending team.

Despite not bringing as much offense as he once did, Pageau is still a strong defensive center. Teams like the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets, who are bubble playoff teams in the East, could use exactly that. The Oilers re-made their forward depth in the offseason, but could bring Pageau in mid-season if the additions aren't working out.

Darche should be pushing for another first-round pick if he trades Pageau at the deadline. He has been on three deep playoff runs, two with the Islanders and one in Ottawa, and can bring that experience to a contender. He has some great playoff performances on his resume, including a four-goal game against the New York Rangers in 2017.

Could the Islanders trade their captain?

Anders Lee was drafted by Garth Snow, named captain by Barry Trotz and Lamoriello, and could be traded by Darche. A mainstay for over a decade on Long Island, Lee is entering the final year of his contract. If the Islanders retained half of his salary, they could get another high draft pick or great prospect to help turn things around.

Even though Lee has been great for the Islanders, it is time to move on. Even if he finishes out the season with the club and hits free agency, he should not be re-signed. The team has been stagnant for the better part of the 2020s, and things have to change under new management. That should include trading Lee and naming a new captain for 2026-27.

Similar teams should be interested in Pageau should have their hats in the Lee ring. Even though he is making more money, he has the playoff experience and could help lead a team on a deep playoff run.

A solution on the blue line should be coming

The Islanders picked Matthew Schaefer first overall in the NHL Draft after winning the lottery. They signed him to an entry-level contract, and he will be given a chance to make the team in training camp. With Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Alexander Romanov under long-term deals, they have a solid top four. But the Islanders have three players for the last two spots, with prospects coming up. That could lead to a mid-season trade.

Scott Mayfield is a serviceable bottom-pair defenseman that the Islanders signed long-term during the flat cap era. Giving him the seven years Lamoriello did kept his cap hit at $3.5 million. But now, he is not even playing up to that level, with younger players passing him on the depth chart. Tony DeAngelo and Adam Boqvist would make a solid pair, and DeAngelo could even be used higher thanks to his offensive acumen.

Mayfield has a full no-trade clause, but he could waive it if Patrick Roy told him he was not going to play. Plenty of teams could use a defenseman at a lower cap hit than free agents will command. Mayfield was solid on the playoff runs and is right-handed, which is very valuable considering the current market. This would be the hardest trade to pull off, but Darche should do it for the future of the organization.