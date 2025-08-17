The Chicago Bears expect some big things from young quarterback Caleb Williams this season. Williams is entering his second campaign in the NFL. The young play caller is getting some advice from another NFL quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky is the backup for the Buffalo Bills, after formerly playing for the Bears. He is sharing his perspective to Williams, on what it means to play for the Bears.

“All eyes are on you in this city,” Trubisky said, per USA Today. “It's really a privilege and there's a lot of pressure that comes with that … I miss that and it's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy especially in a city like this. I would just say to have fun with it and enjoy the process.”

Trubisky made the comments on Friday, as the Bears and Bills shared a joint practice. Trubisky then went a step further with his comments. He also hopes that Williams finds time to enjoy the experience of leading the team. The Bills quarterback said he wishes he had appreciated his journey a bit more, when he was in Chicago.

“Not regret but I think just perspective now that I'm older,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky certainly knows what he is talking about. He led Chicago to NFC Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020, losing both times in the Wild Card round. Trubisky had a Pro Bowl season in 2018, throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Williams was the no. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 20 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. The quarterback threw for 3,541 passing yards.

Chicago won just five games in Williams' rookie season, and finished last in the NFC North.

Bears are hoping for an outstanding season

Williams is leaned on to lead the Bears offense. Chicago also has a new head coach working with Williams this season, in Ben Johnson. Johnson replaces Matt Eberflus, who had a rough go of it in Chicago.

Williams says he is enjoying playing for Johnson.

“He's been tough on me,” Williams said Sunday during ESPN's SportsCenter, and reported by Bleacher Report. “He's been hard on me, and it's been great. Getting coached like that and being pushed, the whole team seeing me being pushed like that. He set the standard. It's our job to level out and be at that standard.”

Williams has set goals for himself this season, including throwing for 4,000 passing yards. It certainly seems that the Bears season hinges on how well Williams leads his offense.

The Bears play a preseason game against the Bills on Sunday night. Chicago's regular season begins on September 8, with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.