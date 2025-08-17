The Philadelphia Eagles added wide receiver John Metchie III in a trade with the Houston Texans on Sunday. With the 2025 season less than three weeks away, the Eagles are not done making moves just yet, according to one AFC general manager.

While the Eagles do not have many clear roster holes, they continue to be one of the most aggressive teams in recent offseasons. Their acquisition of Metchie was more of a sign of things to come and not a one-off, an AFC general manager texted NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Text from an AFC GM: ‘Don't think the Eagles are done with trades,” Schultz tweeted. “They have so many picks next year and that team is always gonna be aggressive.'”

The Eagles currently have 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, not including any compensatory picks. Philadelphia can expect to be awarded up to three comp picks next summer, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice. Kempski predicts that the league will give them comp picks for losing Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton in free agency.

Eagles' updated roster after John Metchie III trade

The Metchie trade was the Eagles' second for a new receiver in as many offseasons. Philadelphia added Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders in 2024 at roughly the same point in the preseason.

The Eagles expected Dotson to join A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith when they acquired him, but the move did not pan out. Dotson accrued just 216 receiving yards in 2024, the sixth-most on the team. One year later, they now appear to be adding Metchie with the hope that he will become their third starting wideout.

Once Metchie debuts on the depth chart, he will likely join the backups. Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Elijah Cooks currently headline the team's second-team receiving corps, behind Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dotson.

The Eagles have one preseason game remaining to work out any leftover kinks, a Friday night matchup with the New York Jets. Metchie will likely join the team for that game, but likely on a limited snap count.