The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is one of the most interesting storylines of the preseason so far. Cleveland's crowded quarterback room has dealt with injuries, additional signings, micro-analyzed training camp reps and everything in between as it gears up for its third and final preseason game.

On Saturday, the Browns knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13 in their second preseason game. Shedeur Sanders missed the game due to an oblique injury that he suffered in practice, so Dillon Gabriel got the start and played the entire first half. However, it was something Gabriel said on the sidelines during the game that got all the attention.

“That's just part of it… there's entertainers and there's competitors,” Gabriel said. “And I totally understand that, and my job is to compete.”

That was seen by many as a shot at Sanders, due to the shine and spotlight that the Colorado product gets no matter what he does. However, Gabriel later clarified that the quip was not directed at his fellow rookie signal caller, via ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, first off, I'm all about our team and each other. I would never make that [comment about Sanders] and I've said it before that's why it's interesting, but for me I've explained it entertainers are you all, competitor, that's what I am, and all my teammates and we both have jobs to do, so that's it,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel missed the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury, so Sanders got the start and played into the third quarter. Both quarterbacks showed some good and bad in their debuts and it will be interesting to see how the reps get split up for the final preseason contest against the Los Angeles Rams if both are healthy and able to go.

Gabriel led a stellar first drive, eventually resulting in a touchdown for the Browns, on Saturday, but the good times didn't last very long. He threw a pick-six to Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba shortly after and finished the day 13-for-18 with 143 yards and that interception as a whole.

Kenny Pickett is still dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, so both rookies should be able to get plenty of playing time next Saturday.