After posting a steamy photo of herself in a bikini, Lala Kent, best known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, slammed mom-shaming replies. On Thursday, July 13, Kent responded to the backlash she received. She told her followers, “anything but praise is unwelcome,” per Us Weekly.

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women,” Lala Kent wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome.”

“If you have anything negative to say, go f**k yourself. Leave me alone,” she concluded.

The Vanderpump Rules star was under fire for a certain photo she posted on the fourth of July. It was a carousel of photos, and the first was of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, playing with Scheana Shay‘s 2-year-old daughter, Summer. But it was the last one, one of her in a skimpy black bikini that earned her mom-shaming replies.

“Mom’s turn,” Kent captioned the slideshow.

While defending herself, she informed everyone “the kids weren’t watching” when she took the sexy photo. “And even if they were, we all have butts,” she said. “Take time to love on yours.”

Although many were on her side in the post as well. “I appreciate a Mom who still can [be a] Mom and own her sexuality,” one follower said supportively, while another user told people to “quit clutching your pearls.”