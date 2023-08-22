College athletic programs and transferring are two peas in the same pod. The NCAA is defined by stars and coaches moving around such that they reach greener pastures. It could be because they see more playing time, get optimal coaching that is suited for their style of play, or any other reason that prompted a change. Individuals in leadership and mentorship roles also do this. But, President Ted Carter made a move no one expected in the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska football, and Ohio State football.

The University of Nebraska will let go of President Ted Carter by the start of 2024. He will now transition into leading Ohio State University from then on, per Mitch Sherman and Cameron Teague-Robinson of The Athletic.

The move will dissolve the athletics trio of President Ted Carter, Trev Alberts, and Matt Rhule. All of which have given much success to the Nebraska football program over the years. The Cornhuskers have yet to see if their new president could replicate the same level of success as Carter.

Ohio State football and all its other athletic programs in the university are set to benefit the most from this move. They are getting a veteran in the Big Ten Conference. Carter has earned multiple years of success as a president that is hands-on with their sports programs.

Recruitment and building culture are also big things that they get from him. OSU will surely need a lot of these especially because of the conference realignment that has been going on. A bigger conference would mean more rivals to fend off starting in 2024.