Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said there is no winner yet of the team's quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Via 11W's Dan Hope:

“Our staff feels confident with both of them,” Day said.

Day said he asked his coaching staff who they thought should start, and he said answers were “split right down the middle.”

McCord and Brown are looking to replace former quarterback CJ Stroud. Ohio State football is ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25.

McCord and Brown each were ranked the No. 6 quarterback prospect in their respective high school classes. McCord had a slightly better rating as a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

They have high expectations. Ohio State's last three quarterbacks — Stroud, Justin Fields and the late Dwayne Haskins — were all first-round NFL Draft picks.

Ohio State football is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years. It will need strong quarterback play to do so.

Like every other year, the Buckeyes will have to go through Michigan, which is ranked No. 2 in the preseason top 25, to reach the Big Ten championship game. Ohio State has lost its last two meetings against the Wolverines after it won eight consecutive games in the rivalry.

Here is Athlon Sports' preview of Ohio State for the 2023 season.

“The Buckeyes ended the (2022) season with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2011. For the Buckeyes to return to contention, the defense has to find its pass-rush mojo and make more timely plays. A new quarterback and questions about the offensive line would be disqualifying for most programs, but there is still plenty of talent on that side of the ball. Road contests at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and archrival UM will tell the tale.”

Ohio State opens its 2023 season Sept. 2 at Indiana.