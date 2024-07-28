South Carolina women's basketball coach and Team USA women’s basketball selection committee member Dawn Staley acknowledged that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark would have been given strong consideration for the 2024 Paris Olympics roster if selections were made today. Staley's comments came on the eve of Team USA's first game against Japan on Monday adding to the ongoing debate about Clark's exclusion.

“If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.”Staley said in an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, as seen in a video shared on social media.“As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent. Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA and wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now.”

Clark's exclusion from the roster, which was announced in June, sparked debate, with several calling the move a snub as her performance improved dramatically during the first half of her rookie season. Initially, Clark showed promise but struggled with turnovers and shooting accuracy, averaging 5.4 turnovers per game and shooting 33% from three-point range. However, her form has since peaked, leading the league in assists and shining in the WNBA All-Star Game with a game-high 10 assists (h/t Craig Meyer of USA Today Sports).

“She’s shooting the ball extremely well. She’s an elite passer. She’s just got a great basketball IQ. And she’s a little more seasoned in the pro game than she was two months ago,” Staley said.

U.S. Olympic CEO defends decision to exclude Caitlin Clark from roster

Contrasting Staley's remarks, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland defended the decision-making process. In a recent interview on the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast, Hirshland expressed her confidence in the committee's expertise.

“When you look at the whole thing in totality, I would say USA Basketball has had a very disciplined process with people who know more about the sport of women’s basketball than anyone else in the world. And I trust that they know exactly what they’re doing,” Hirshland stated.

Despite the controversy, fans see Clark as a significant asset for Team USA, not just for her on-court abilities but also for her potential to boost team popularity and viewership. Some argue that including Clark, even in a limited role, would have benefited the team.

Clark's rookie season has been nothing short of remarkable. She has broken eight WNBA rookie records in just 26 games, including the single-game assist record with 19 against the Dallas Wings. Her performance has drawn praise from many, including Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, who called Clark “the best passer in the league.”