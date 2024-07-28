The WNBA has sent some of its brightest stars to represent the USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, they had limited roster spots and could not send everyone. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is one of those players who did not make the cut for Team USA.

Many WNBA fans were furious about the decision, which has been ferociously defended by those involved with Team USA. However, not everyone is convinced that Clark should have been allowed to join Team USA.

US Olympics and Paralympics Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland was recently asked about the Clark decision in a recent interview on the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast.

Hirshland circled the wagons and backed up the decisions of Team USA.

“When you look at the whole thing in totality, I would say USA Basketball has had a very disciplined process with people who know more about the sport of women’s basketball than anyone else in the world,” Hirshland said. “And I trust that they know exactly what they’re doing.”

WNBA fans want Clark to be on Team USA for a couple of reasons. One big reason is to bring increased popularity to Team USA, harnessing Clark's ability to boost ratings for the good of the team. This would have likely happened even if Clark played a bit role and only had a few minutes on the court.

However, Hirschland and Team USA are trusting their process. It does seem smart to not step on anyone's toes by letting Clark “jump the line” or get special treatment.

Thankfully for WNBA fans, Clark is only 22 years old. We will have plenty of time to watch her compete in the Olympics throughout her career.

Caitlin Clark is having one of the best WNBA rookie seasons we've ever seen

WNBA fans are excited about Caitlin Clark because she is having one of the best WNBA rookie seasons that we've ever seen.

Caitlin Clark has broken eight WNBA rookie records through only 26 games. It is very realistic to expect her to break a few more once the WNBA comes back from the Olympic break.

Some of these records aren't just rookie records either. Clark set a new WNBA single-game assist record (19) against the Dallas Wings in the Fever's final game before the WNBA All-Star weekend. This is among all WNBA players.

Clark has also broken the WNBA rookie record for most double-doubles in a season with five. She is also only behind Courtney Vandersloot's six games among all WNBA players.

She has also set some records you don't want too. Clark's playing style lends itself to the occasional turnover, but she has turned that into a record as well. Clark has already broken the WNBA's single-season turnover record.

That does not mean that Clark is a bad passer though, far from it. In fact, Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo declared that Clark is “the best passer in the league” during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

We can't wait to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever again after the WNBA's Olympic break.