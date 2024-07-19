Caitlin Clark's snub from Team USA was an often discussed talking point earlier in the 2024 WNBA season. Clark is now a WNBA All-Star and although she will not be representing Team USA in the Olympics, the Indiana Fever star still has “respect” for the team.

“I'm not motivated by anything, I'm just going out there to have fun,” Clark said on ESPN, via ClutchPoints. “I'm not here to prove to anybody anything… This is my first All-Star game. Just have fun, enjoy the experience, compete. I have so much respect for Team USA, I have so much respect for their coaching staff. They have the most talented team in the world. They're gonna have no issue winning gold. I'm gonna be supporting, cheering them on.

“So for me, this is never, ‘I should be on that team.' I know I have so many ways to continue to improve. It gives you motivation for something to compete for in four years. For myself, it's like I feel lucky enough to be here as a WNBA All-Star and I'm just going to enjoy that.”

Caitlin Clark supporting Team USA despite snub

Clark has not only played well during her rookie season, but she has helped the WNBA grow immensely. Games are often sold out whenever she is on the floor. Clark is clearly a fan-favorite.

Many people around the WNBA world believed Clark should have been on Team USA. Clark's name has also been mentioned on a consistent basis in the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award race alongside Angel Reese. Clark's popularity is going to continue to draw attention. However, the Fever rookie is simply focused on playing basketball.

Caitlin Clark is excited for the opportunity to represent the Fever at the WNBA All-Star Game. After All-Star weekend, Clark will receive a necessary rest period amid the Olympic break.