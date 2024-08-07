Nike has made an insane amount of advertisements that exude a lot of aura for the Paris Olympics. Team USA legends like Kevin Durant got one with a Slim Reaper while Victor Wembanyama was also featured in another among others. However, A'ja Wilson may have just gotten the best one out of the bunch. The Las Vegas Aces star has led her squad to the semifinals after demolishing Nigeria.

‘Winning isn't for everyone' has been the official tagline that Nike is using for the Paris Olympics. It features stars from across the globe who have proven themselves to be perennial winners. So, it was not a surprise when the two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player got a feature of her own. The short narrative centered around how losing to the Aces and Team USA legend would be a privilege because she and her squad could very well come out with a gold medal at the Olympics.

How was A'ja Wilson in Team USA's latest triumph at the Olympics?

Nike dropped this video after Team USA's convincing 88-74 win against Nigeria. Wilson completely popped off to lead all scorers. She knocked down nine out of her 11 field goal attempts to notch 20 points. Moreover, she was also a demon when crashing the boards. The Aces star finished with a double-double because she ended up grabbing 11 rebounds by the end of it all.

On defense, Wilson was also a reliable shot blocker for Team USA. She managed to meet her opponents' shots at their apex a lot and ended up recording two blocks. However, the job is not yet done for Wilson's Stars and Stripes. Team USA has two more battles that they need to win in order to secure a gold medal. Their next opponents will be Australia. If they manage to keep the winning streak up, they will get to face whoever comes out of the France and Belgium fixture for the gold medal.